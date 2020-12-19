First-term councilmembers Karen Comstock (top) and Christopher Flores (middle), and incumbent Mayor Eunice Ulloa (bottom) were sworn in Tuesday night in Chino City Council Chambers in front of their family members by San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson. Ms. Comstock, a retired Chino Police chief, will serve District 4. Mr. Flores, 26, will serve District 1. Mrs. Ulloa has an at-large position as mayor and will begin her fifth term as mayor. She has been on the city council since 1984. The three councilmembers were elected to serve four-year terms. Additionally, Councilman Marc Lucio was appointed mayor pro tem by Mayor Ulloa.

