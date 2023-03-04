Videos of softly falling snow in Chino and Chino Hills were posted on social media this past week as adults and children alike savored the brief but exciting dusting.
Scenes of schoolchildren chasing tiny snowflakes were posted on the Chino Valley School District website.
The winter storm brought colder than usual temperatures to the Chino Valley, as low as 32 degrees on March 2, and residents had breathtaking views of the snow-covered San Gabriel Mountains, including Mt. Baldy.
Since Feb. 14, the Chino Valley has received 5.26 inches of rain, including 1.21-inches on March 1 and 1.98 inches on Feb. 25.
The National Weather Service reports temperatures will remain in the mid-50s today (March 4), Sunday and Monday but could reach 73 degrees next Saturday.
No rain is forecast for Chino or Chino Hills for at least the next 10 days.
