The Inland Valley Humane Society and S.P.C.A. in Pomona is offering an adoption promotion in June called Hot Dogs and Cool Cats where dog adoptions are $30 and cat adoptions are free.
The promotion applies to dogs and cats available for adoption on the IVHS website, ivhsanimals.org.
The organization is also offering a “foster to hold” and “foster to adopt” process.
In-person adoption is available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Information: ivhsspca.org/adoptions.
