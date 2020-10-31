Three Los Angeles County men were jailed last Saturday afternoon after several narcotics, including heroin, methamphetamine, steroids and fentanyl, were seized from a Chino Hills hotel room that was being used to sell the drugs.
Chino Hills police investigating a vehicle theft at the Ayres Hotel at 4785 Chino Hills Parkway at 3:30 p.m., spoke with Danny Spangler III, 33, of San Dimas, said Deputy D. Renear.
The suspect had two outstanding warrants for drug possession, prompting deputies to search his hotel room.
Mr. Spangler was staying in the room with Christopher Golz, 34, of Pomona and Paul Nix, 38, of Claremont and all three were arrested when deputies saw drug paraphernalia and drugs in plain view, Deputy Renear said.
“A search warrant led to the recovery of heroin, methamphetamine, steroids, fentanyl, hypodermic needles and instruments used to inhale illegal narcotics,” the deputy said.
The three men were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of maintaining a drug house and outstanding arrest warrants.
Anyone with information can call Chino Hills Police at 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
