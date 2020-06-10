San Bernardino County Regional Parks will offer Night Fishing from 6 to 10 p.m. on four Friday nights in July.
Cost is $5 per vehicle, $8 per fisherman. The first 100 fisherman at each event will receive a gift, officials said.
Social distancing rules will be enforced and face coverings are encouraged.
All participants who are at least 16 years old must have a California State Fishing License, officials said.
There will be no “catch and release” while fishing.
Each park will close at 5 p.m. on the day of their scheduled event. Fishing will be closed during daytime park hours.
Scheduled dates and locations are:
July 3: Glen Helen Regional Park, 2555 Glen Helen Parkway, San Bernardino.
July 10: Cucamonga Guasti Regional Park, 800 N. Archibald Ave., Ontario.
July 10: Mojave Narrows Regional Park, 18000 Yates Road, Victorville.
July 17: Prado Regional Park, 16700 Euclid Ave., Chino.
July 24: Yucaipa Regional Park, 33900 Oak Glen Road, Yucaipa.
Information: 387-2757 or events@parks.sbcounty.org.
