Michelle Dawson, former city manager for the City of Moreno Valley, was appointed as interim community services director to temporarily replace Linda Reich whose first day on the job as Chino city manager was Monday.
Ms. Dawson was introduced to the community at a Community Services Commission meeting on July 25, her official start date.
Ms. Dawson is not new to Chino. She was the city’s management analyst from 2005 to 2007.
“Linda Reich pulled me out of a blissful retirement, and I was thrilled to be asked,” she said. “I have really fond memories of serving the community of Chino and I look forward to serving until a permanent director comes in.”
Ms. Dawson received a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, San Bernardino and bachelor’s degrees in English and art history from California State University, San Bernardino.
Ms. Dawson has over 30 years of experience in local government including the City of Rancho Cucamonga. She was city manager of Moreno Valley from 2013 to 2017.
The city is currently recruiting for the community services director position. City Manager Linda Reich will make the final decision.
