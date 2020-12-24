Last Sunday was a great day for 132 families including 374 children. It was a great day for the Chino Hills Police Department too.
A COVID-safe drive-through was set up in front of the station on Peyton Drive where law enforcement personnel placed brightly-wrapped packages inside vehicles.
“This was our second year collecting toys,” said Sgt. Laura Addy. “Our deputies, clerical staff and several citizens on patrol took great joy in packing toys for every child who was registered.”
Sgt. Addy said last year the station opened its first free “toy store” where parents in need shopped for their children.
“This year, due to COVID, we had to change plans, but we pressed on believing the need would exceed last year’s,” she said. “With gift donations from generous station personnel, residents, and local businesses, we were able to create Christmas packages for every family based on the child’s age and preference for toys.”
Capt. John Walker said he is thankful to residents and business owners who supported families who needed a little extra help this holiday season.
“The Chino Hills Police Department is humbled and grateful to be able to give back to the Chino Hills and West End communities during these difficult times,” he said. “We wish our community a safe and Merry Christmas.”
