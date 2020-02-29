Luchador Brewing Company

Luchador Brewing Company

 Photo by Tim Finneran

Jaime Benson (left) of Chino Hills and Brent Miller will open the first on-site brewery in Chino Hills, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, March 2 in The Rincon shopping center, 15941 Pomona Rincon Road. The Luchador Brewing Company, named for the Luchador wrestlers in the movie “Nacho Libre” starring Jack Black, will feature eight five-barrel systems. An indoor taco truck will offer shareable small plates, street tacos, taquitos and hot dogs. Hours of operation are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Mr. Benson is a 1997 Ayala High graduate.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.