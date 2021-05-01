Swarms of bees are clustering onto trees and shrubbery but there is no need to panic.
“This is the time of year when residents are seeing big balls of bees,” said Michelle Brown, district manager of the West Valley Mosquito & Vector Control District. “Typically within two days, they will move on.”
The district does not provide services for bee swarms, but many local beekeepers will go out and collect swarms, sometimes for free, Dr. Brown said.
The district provides removal services for beehives in trees or bushes under 10 feet tall, but only between November through April, she said.
“During peak mosquito breeding season, the district does not provide bee removal services,” she added.
Beehives on structures such as home eaves must be removed by a structural pest control provider, Dr. Brown said.
According to the UC Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources, large numbers of bees swarming in trees or shrubs may look unnerving but it is a method of colony reproduction.
The queen and about half the worker bees leave their nest and seek a new home, usually in the spring.
The departing swarm can contain 5,000 to 20,000 bees but unless they are provoked, they are unlikely to sting.
David McAbee, public works services manager for the City of Chino, said bees and beehive reporting generally goes up from April to June, and a small uptick occurs in fall.
“When reported, we address it through a contracted service that works to relocate the bees without killing them,” Mr. McAbee said.
Chino Hills will work to remove beehives from city property if residents call with concerns, said city spokesperson Nicole Freeman.
Residents who report concerns about active hives on private property would be referred to the West Valley Mosquito and Vector Control or encouraged to contact a private bee service company, she said.
