In-person visitation at the four San Bernardino County jail facilities resumed Wednesday with state prisons, including the California Institution for Men and the California Institution for Women in Chino, to allow visits starting Saturday, April 10.
Visitation was suspended at all state and county jail facilities in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
San Bernardino County officials said visits to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, the Central Detention Center in San Bernardino, the High-Desert Detention Center in Adelanto and the Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in Devore will be open to visitors from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Capacity will be limited to 50 percent, county officials said.
Visitors must arrive 30 minutes prior to their visit to check in and be screened, wear face coverings, social distance and are limited to one adult visitor per inmate.
“An inmate can have a maximum of two visits, one hour total, each week until further notice,” officials said in a statement.
Appointments are required by calling (909) 887-0364 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Callers should have the inmate’s booking number, facility and housing location when making an appointment.
State prisons
Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said they have worked with state health officials to allow limited in-person visitation at its 35 prisons, starting April 10.
“CDCR recognized the value of visitation for the incarcerated population and the importance of maintaining family and community ties, which is why we have worked hard to be able to bring it back as quickly and as safely as possible,’ said Secretary Kathleen Allison. “We also continue to work to reopen all rehabilitative programs so that the incarcerated population may take advantage of the life-changing opportunities available.”
Visitors to state prisons will have their temperatures taken, undergo a COVID-19 symptoms screening, required to wear a face covering and social distance, and have a COVID-19 test, officials said.
State prisons will also limit the number of visits and the times visitors are allowed at the facilities.
“Video visitation, which had been ongoing at all 35 state prisons since late last year, will continue at institutions and fire camps,” Ms. Allison said.
She said all safety precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of inmates and prison staff.
“This is an important step forward, and we will work with the incarcerated population, families and staff to ensure a smooth transition into this new normal,” Ms. Allison said.
Information: cdcr.ca.gov.
