Police launched a Pink Patch Project, selling pink Chino Police patches for $10 each with proceeds benefitting the Loma Linda University Cancer Center.
The patches are available during business hours at the front counter of the Chino Police Department, located at 5451 Guardian Way. Cash payments will be accepted. Payments can also be made on Venmo to Chino Police Foundation.
Patches will also be available at future community events.
“The Pink Patch Project is an innovative public awareness campaign to bring attention to the fight against breast cancer and to support breast cancer research organizations in combating this devastating disease,” Chino police stated in a news release. “The goal of this project is to raise funds to further the research, treatment and cure of those who are battling cancer and those who have battled cancer. Equally important during this time is to educate the public as much as we can about early detection and prevention.”
Chino Police employees will wear the patch on their uniforms from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31.
Information: pinkpatchpro ject.com, @PinkPatchPro ject on Instagram or #Pink patchproject on Twitter.
