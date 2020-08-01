Chino police are searching for a 23-year-old man identified as a suspect in an assault and robbery of a man in Chino on July 24.
Officers talked to the suspected victim by telephone at 12:20 a.m., learning a man showed up to his house uninvited.
The man assaulted the victim and stole his cell phone, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Sgt. Franklin identified the suspect as Reese James Chandler Gloria, of Riverside.
“As the victim attempted to retrieve his cell phone from the suspect’s vehicle, Mr. Gloria began to drive away and ran over the victim’s foot,” Sgt. Franklin said.
The victim, who was not identified, declined medical treatment and added the driver failed to stop after running over his foot.
“Mr. Gloria fled the scene and officers have not yet located him,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
