Trenching is underway to locate an earthquake fault on the Abacherli property south of the Butterfield Ranch community in Chino Hills where Trumark Homes of Newport Beach is proposing 159 single-family homes on 131 acres.
Access to the property is anticipated at the end of Shady View Drive and the end of Via La Cresta.
According to building official Winston Ward, the Chino Fault, considered an active fault, runs in a general northwest to southeast direction somewhat paralleling Butterfield Ranch Road.
As an active fault, it is subject to the Alquist-Priolo Earthquake Fault Zoning Act of 1972, he said.
Mr. Ward said geological excavations are exempt from permit requirements.
Under the Alquist-Priolo Act, zones were established after the 1971 San Fernando Earthquake to show locations where caution is necessary to prevent construction on top of active faults.
New construction of homes is prohibited unless a comprehensive geologic investigation shows that the fault doesn’t pose a hazard.
As an example, the Lago Los Serranos townhome development on the southwest corner of Ramona Avenue and Bird Farm is in an Alquist-Priolo Zone and a geological study was required.
It was determined the Chino Fault is in the northeastern corner of the Los Serranos property and a 50-foot setback was required for the houses.
A fault study was also undertaken for Jack Greening, Jr.’s proposal to build 354 apartments surrounding Lake Los Serranos north of Los Serranos Boulevard at his mobile home park.
Multi-step process
According to Eric Nelson, vice president of community development for Trumark Homes, the method of identifying the fault is a multi-step process, beginning with research, reviewing published maps, regional geology, state records and historical geologic reports.
The research and testing are performed by licensed geologists, paleo seismic experts and geologic engineers, he said.
Mr. Nelson said the preferred method of field investigation is trenching.
“Trenching allows us to find the precise location of the fault and see the historic geologic conditions,” he said.
Trumark submitted a preliminary application for its low-density housing project to the city Dec. 3.
Plans for the proposed “Shady View” community call for more than half of the site to be restored and preserved as open space. The restoration would include the removal and relocation of oil storage facilities and above-ground oil transmission lines, some that date back nearly 70 years, according to Mr. Nelson.
The remaining 60 acres are planned with 159 detached homes ranging from 2,320-square-feet to 3,822-square-feet with a density of 2.65 homes per acre, nearly half of what the current zoning allows.
