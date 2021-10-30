Small mementoes treasured by his 24-year-old daughter provide little comfort to Chino Hills resident Sam Toghraie whose heart and house are empty.
Mr. Toghraie is no closer to knowing what happened to his daughter Casandra Pastora than he was seven months ago when she died, while pregnant, in the custody of the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Ms. Pastora, who had a mental illness, became violent toward her dad at their Chino Hills home on March 13 while she was experiencing psychosis.
Her father said she had stopped taking her medication after learning she was pregnant.
“When she took her medication, she was as good as can be,” said Mr. Toghraie.
Violent episode
But on March 13, she began acting strangely during breakfast. She slowly got up, punched her dad, grabbed a kitchen knife, and chased him outside.
He ran into the house, locked the door, and called 9-1-1.
In the meantime, Ms. Pastora went next door and began choking her neighbor who was a good friend of the family. After the neighbor’s son pulled her off his mother, Ms. Pastora sat on the ground and began eating dirt.
Three police cars and an ambulance arrived and transported her to the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Mr. Toghraie said the arresting officer came to his house the next day and told him Casandra was in a safe room with padded walls and a 15-foot high ceiling.
“He told me she had to be totally naked in that room so that she would not harm herself,” he said. “But she managed to bang her head on the little window, injured herself, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.”
Mr. Toghraie said he was not told which hospital.
Suicide attempt
On March 16, Mr. Toghraie said he was contacted again by the arresting officer who told him Casandra had attempted suicide, lost her baby, was taken to a Kaiser hospital, and was in critical condition.
He began contacting all the Kaiser facilities and when he called Kaiser Fontana, he was transferred to the chief nurse, who acknowledged Casandra was there.
Mr. Toghraie said he then heard what he described as a “muffled conversation” and was told any further information must come from West Valley Detention Center.
He drove to the detention center on March 17 asking about the whereabouts of his daughter and said the officer at the counter repeatedly stated she did not know her location or condition. Mr. Toghraie said he called Kaiser Fontana two more times and each time was told she was not there, nor was she ever there.
On March 18, the officer contacted him and said his daughter was on a ventilator at Kaiser Fontana and recommended he call the jail ward department at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center and speak to the officer in charge of inmates in all hospitals for more information regarding Casandra’s condition.
When he contacted Arrowhead, the person answering the phone said the officer whose name he was given was not at the facility.
Mr. Toghraie didn’t want to waste more time calling Kaiser so he drove to Kaiser Fontana and was in disbelief when he was told that Casandra was in the ICU unit on a ventilator.
He rushed into her room and was told by a doctor 45 minutes later that Casandra had no brain activity and was considered medically dead.
“I went berserk,” he said. “It was the worst day of my life.”
On March 23, he saw his daughter for the last time. “I told her I loved her and kissed her on the forehead,” he said. “I said good-bye, and then walked out of the room.”
Her final act of kindness was saving the lives of four people through the gift of her organs, Mr. Toghraie said.
“I want people to know that as a parent, your rights are zero when this kind of a medical situation occurs,” he said. “The system is not your friend. Don’t expect compassion. You won’t get it.”
Response
Kaiser Permanente issued the following statement:
“We do not have a specific policy regarding jail detainees. Generally, if a patient comes in alone and is incapacitated, we would look for emergency contact information in the medical record, or attempt to find emergency contact information through other sources.
We cannot comment on the care of this specific patient, however, due to confidentiality requirements.”
Six deaths this year
Mr. Toghraie has been disturbed to learn that since January 2021, there have been six reported deaths among West Valley Detention Center inmates, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Four of those deaths were in the last two months.
Isaiah Hernandez of Barstow, whose family called 9-1-1 when he had a mental health episode at home, died at West Valley on Sept. 15, after being detained there for seven months.
“They have had a string of deaths,” said his sister Emma Hernandez who organized a protest Oct. 14 at the jail with immediate family members and friends.
Mr. Hernandez was the 29-year-old father of twin girls and had diabetes since childhood. His sister said family members contacted the jail multiple times about his care and medication after he told them he could not breathe properly, had injured his foot, could not walk, and felt like he was soon going to die.
The Hernandez family will hold another protest at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 in front of the visitor’s lobby at the jail.
“We are protesting the conditions of the facility itself as well as the negligence that has led to multiple deaths,” Ms. Hernandez said.
Sheriff’s response
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Executive Officer Jerry Gutierrez of the Detention and Corrections Bureau said he could not comment on individual cases but said every death in the jail system is taken seriously by the sheriff’s department and investigated by an outside homicide team and the coroner’s office.
Mr. Gutierrez, who has been managing jails for 32 years, said he is a huge advocate for the mentally ill, and jails are not the best place for treatment.
“We have a robust mental health program in our jails and are doing the absolute best we can,” he said. “Jails have turned into mental hospitals and that never was the intent. There needs to be an alternative but the challenge is that somebody who commits a crime is going to jail,” he said.
Mr. Gutierrez said West Valley doesn’t have a psychiatric unit but there is a housing unit dedicated for the most acute mentally ill people, he said.
He said safety cells are designed to lessen the risk of self-injury with padded walls, dense floors, and narrow windows to allow observation.
“If somebody is having a bad episode, we want to try our best to stabilize them,” he said. “We have 15 full-time psychiatrists and five nurse practitioners trained to treat the mentally ill,” he said.
There are approximately 3,000 inmates at West Valley, the largest of the four county detention facilities.
“When the two biggest mental institutions in the United States are jails, that tells you something,” he said. “It’s a sad situation. Something has to change.”
Loving niece
Ms. Pastora’s aunt, Chino Hills resident Claudia Pastora, said her niece was loving, playful, and beautiful.
Casandra attended Loving Savior of the Hills Lutheran Church in Chino Hills from kindergarten to sixth grade before moving out of the city to live with her mom.
“Our baby is gone,” Ms. Pastora said. “The whole family cannot believe this happened.”
Ms. Pastora said patients having a mental episode should not be brought to West Valley but to a psychiatric hospital where they can be treated by professionals.
“There has to be a change in San Bernardino County,” Ms. Pastora said. “New rules need to be put in place. We need reform to save the lives of others.”
Mr. Toghraie said he met with attorneys from the Cochran Law Firm who decided to take his case.
Attorney Ed Lyman said Ms. Pastora was denied accommodations for her mental illness while at risk for suicide.
“They knew she was pregnant and off her medications so they put her in a safe cell where she somehow injured herself,” he said. “When somebody is on suicide watch, extreme precautions must be taken.”
The firm filed a civil rights and wrongful death lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California Eastern Division, alleging that negligent care of Ms. Pastora resulted in her death by suicide.
The lawsuit names San Bernardino County, former sheriff John McMahan, current sheriff Shannon Dicus and others.
Mr. Toghraie said he cannot live in his home any longer because of the memories of his daughter.
He is leaving the country and moving to Europe in two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.