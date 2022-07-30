Thirty-one people received citations from the Chino Police Department with a maximum fine of $1,000 for possession of illegal fireworks on Independence Day and two others received citations of up to $500 for fireworks-related violations.
Of the 33 people who received citations, 23 were Chino residents and one was a repeat offender. An additional nine citations were written for non-fireworks related issues.
At her final Community Services Commission meeting on Monday, Community Services Director Linda Reich provided statistics on calls for service, complaints, inspections, and fireworks confiscation.
Ms. Reich will start her first day as Chino’s city manager on Aug. 8.
The police department collected 1,118 pounds of illegal fireworks, with 900 pounds collected before July 4. Last year, the team collected 552 pounds, Ms. Reich said. The fireworks were taken to the Chino Valley Fire District for proper disposal.
There was also a tree fire related to fireworks, she said.
Fifty-seven officers were on patrol on the Fourth, up by two from last year, Ms. Reich said. The department received 200 calls for service. Last year, 230 calls were received.
Ms. Reich said the city received several emails and phone calls requesting that safe and sane fireworks not be sold in Chino. Ms. Reich said she invited residents who complained to express their concerns at Monday’s meeting, but none attended.
Twenty-six non-profit organizations were approved by the commission to sell legal fireworks in Chino between July 1 and July 4. The groups are responsible for disclosing their financial information on Aug. 30. The commission will discuss fireworks during its September meeting when it reviews the financial information.
The Chino Valley Fire District inspected the booths twice between July 1 and July 4 and found no violations, Ms. Reich said.
“For the first time in as long as our fire district can remember, the California State Fire Marshal was out inspecting booths as well,” Ms. Reich said. “So that was interesting and hasn’t happened in the past.”
Ms. Reich reported there were no fireworks-related injuries this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.