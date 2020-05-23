Sixty-eight students of the Buena Vista High Class of 2020 will attend their Drive Up, No Contact graduation event at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. The school’s virtual graduation ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 28.
Graduation candidates are:
Andrea Acosta-Cervantes, Lisbeth Aguilar Barrios, Bryan Gonzales Andrade, Claudia Teresa Ascencio, Gabriel David Atwood, Christopher Banda Aguilar, Isaiah Romeo Bautista, Abraham Beltran Pelagio, Brandon Christopher Boyer, Ethan Casasola, Josiah Casillas, Jackeline Chaparro, Jose Cisneros, Karen Cocoletzi, Antonio Jr Comparan, Victor Jose Cornejo, Joshua Elias, Vicente Manuel Enciso, Leslie Espinoza, Chloe Anne Ferguson, Diego Miguel Flores, Zoe Little Flower Flores, Cesar Adrian Gallardo, Jaysen James Garcia, Alisson Beraly Garcia Osorio, Andrew Jacob Gonzales, Joseph Edward Graham, Austin Lee Granger, Jordynn Rose Grisley, Bryan Giovany Guerrero, Jayden Elijah Hartley, Javier Hernandez, Jonathan Jerry Hernandez, Joseph Angel Jimenez-Trexler, Joshua Ray Lemus, Kevin Estuardo Lopez, Daniel Andrew Maldonado, Jose Mendoza Gonzalez, Fernando Emmanuel Montes de Oca, William Brandon Moreno, Skyla Marie Murga, Zeth Navarro, Mariah Lichelle Perchez, Johnny Angel Perez, Alyssa Maria Perez Garcia, Charles Angelo Pilapil, Angel Dionicio Ramirez, Evan Daniel Reed, Juan Manuel Retana, Maria Fernanda Reyna, Mike Rivera, Felipe Manuel Rodriguez, Daisy Y Rodriguez, Esmeralda G. Rodriguez, Trini Rodriguez III, Reyna Maria Rojas, Eliza Josephine Romo, Alex Ray Sanchez, Stephen Sanchez, Nicole Sumiko Sayama, Armando Eddie Shehadeh, Branden Gabriel Taren, Jessie Torres, Aubrey ElizabethJean Unruh, Isaac Zachary Vasquez, Kevin Richard Vasquez, Mauricio Vital and Tyqwaunzearl Earl Williams.
