Chino Hills resident Peter McGuire, who last week was charged with 10 felony counts, including kidnapping, disfiguring, and raping a 22-year-old woman he reportedly held captive for six months, was a police officer who was fired in 1987 for his role in the fatal beating of a man after he was taken into custody, according to archives from the Los Angeles Times.
The woman who escaped on June 9 from his home on Cordovan Court and ran into nearby Alterra Park, suffered severe injuries and is still in the hospital, according to Jacquelyn Ramirez, spokesperson for the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
Story archives from the Times in the late 1980s reveal that Mr. McGuire was fired by the Huntington Park City Council on Dec. 16, 1987, for his role in the arrest and alleged beating of a man who died two hours later.
The man died at St. Francis Hospital in Lynwood after he was taken into custody by Mr. McGuire and another officer, according to the news accounts.
The man died Sept. 15, 1986, from blunt force body trauma, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, as cited in a Dec. 17, 1987, article in the Times.
Mr. McGuire and the other officer went to the man’s house to investigate a domestic dispute and arrested him.
Mr. McGuire appealed the firing to the Huntington Park Civil Service Commission.
The commission ruled that the city was justified in firing Mr. McGuire, who was accused of hitting and kicking the handcuffed prisoner, according to a Sept. 8, 1988 article in the Los Angeles Times.
The three-member Civil Service Commission stated in its unanimous ruling that “the handcuffed Ramirez was getting out of a Huntington Park police cruiser when McGuire kicked him in front, then hit him on the upper back with both hands clinched together,” according to the article.
The other officer was suspended for 30 days without pay and returned to duty, according to the news accounts.
Ms. Rodriguez announced this week that it was confirmed by the Commission of Police Officer Standards and Training that Mr. McGuire was employed from 1986 to 1987 at the Huntington Park Police Department before he was terminated.
He worked for the Hawaiian Gardens Police Department from 1995 to 1997, she said.
Ms. Rodriguez said the Hawaiian Gardens Police Department no longer exists.
Mr. McGuire, who was a private investigator while living in Chino Hills, is being held at the West Valley Detention Center without bail after pleading not guilty to the charges, according to court records.
His next hearing is scheduled for July 27.
The woman escaped from his house on Cordovan Court in Chino Hills on June 9 and fled into nearby Alterra Park at Soquel Canyon Parkway and Slate Drive, where Good Samaritans called 911 and cared for her until deputies arrived.
She has been in the hospital since then.
She voluntarily moved into Mr. McGuire’s home but was then held against her will, Ms. Rodriguez said.
The district attorney’s office filed special allegations for six of the 10 charges, including infliction of great bodily injury during a sex offense, and administering a controlled substance during commission of a sex crime.
The counts include torture, sodomy by use of force, and assault with a deadly weapon.
The victim suffered a form of disfigurement which constitute the mayhem charge, according to the district attorney’s office.
Neighbors of Cordovan Court told the Champion they called the Chino Hills Police seven or eight times since the beginning of the year after hearing screams and noises from the house.
Their calls for service were confirmed by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.
The sheriff’s department said there could be additional victims and encourages anybody with information to call the Chino Hills Police Department at (909) 364-2000.
