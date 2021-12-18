Welcome to Bethlehem
Photo by Shannon Hoover

Roman soldiers welcome 900 visitors to Bethlehem and hand out coins to use at the shops that were set up in the village at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Eucalyptus Avenue in Chino Hills. Children made ornaments, drums, and learned Jewish games. All visitors were given home baked bread slices, cookies, small candles, herbs, and clay from the pottery shop. Mary, Joseph, baby Jesus, and the stable animals portrayed the Nativity scene. Several performances were held, including the Ayala High School choirs.

