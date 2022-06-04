Chino Hills photographer Becky Waters will display her work from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 9 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Light refreshments will be served.
Ms. Waters’ work has been exhibited in galleries, airports, and libraries.
She was the grand prize winner for the 2022 City of Chino Hills photo contest for her photograph of horseback riders on Lower Aliso Trail in the Chino Hills State Park.
The event is hosted by the Art Committee of the Chino Hills Community Foundation, known as chARTS, in partnership with the City of Chino Hills.
The chARTS Committee invites Chino Hills residents to submit their art in various mediums and styles that will be considered for future art shows.
Visit chinohills.org/1200/chino-hills-community-center-art-shows to complete an interest form and submit images.
Information: (909) 364-2736.
