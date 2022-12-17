Las Posadas, a Catholic tradition of Mexico, will be enacted each night on various streets in the Los Serranos community through Friday, Dec. 23. All residents are invited to experience the event on any night of their choosing, said Lety Diaz, who has been organizing Las Posadas for 12 years.
•Saturday, Dec. 17, (today) 6 p.m., St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, inside Maher Hall, 14085 Peyton Drive.
