A story about the Chino Hills City Council candidate forum in the Oct. 10 edition of the Chino Valley Champion omitted a word in a statement attributed to candidate Sabir Taqi about racism. Mr. Taqi said he agreed with incumbent Mayor Art Bennett that systemic racism does not exist in Chino Hills.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect in last week's carjacking in Fontana, attempted carjacking in Chino dies; two 15-year-old boys facing charges
- Attic fire damages decades-old Chino Burgers in Chino
- Election 2020
- Chino resident promoted to county CEO
- Community pays tribute to Don Lugo High’s No.1 fan
- Former Party House Liquor Store ready for demolition
- Chino Hills teen completes Eagle Scout project
- Incendiary device brought to Chino Hills PD
- Options abound for Chino Valley voters
- Forum offers robust debate in Chino Hills
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Latest e-Edition
Register to receive our free daily newsletter by email
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The Champion's newsletter is emailed Monday through Friday
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news news? Signup today!
e-Edition Subscribers
General InterestImported List: General Interest
News Updates
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.