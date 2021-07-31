San Bernardino County residents who have been vaccinated can now obtain a digital vaccination record to complement their paper card.
The digital COVID-19 vaccine record portal is a voluntary system that offers residents a secure and shareable digital copy of their record, according to a county news release. Residents should enter their name, date of birth, and an email or cell number associated with their vaccination record. After creating a 4-digit PIN number, the user receives a link to their vaccine record that will open upon re-entry of the PIN.
QR Code
The tool features a QR code along with a text display listing the individual’s name, date of birth, vaccine dates and vaccine manufacturer.
The state employed the SMART Health Cards framework standard to generate the QR code, which enables users to store their digital vaccine records on their smartphone. The code can then be scanned by venue operators with SMART Health Card-compliant scanners, enabling venue personnel to move people through event lines faster than visual inspections.
The code is readable only by a SMART Health Card scanner, a technology option that protects users’ privacy,
To access the portal, visit myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov.
