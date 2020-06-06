The Chino Community Services Commission, dealing with city recreation and human services issues, will meet 7 p.m. Monday, June 22 in the city council chambers at city hall, 13220 Central Ave., Chino.
Social distancing measures will be in place and face masks are encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.