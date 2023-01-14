Long dormant land across the street from Chino Hills High School is expected to become a 187,600-square foot business park center on almost 20 acres.
The business park uses will include light manufacturing, warehousing, research and development, office, and commercial retail. Additional amenities will include outdoor dining areas, pedestrian walking paths, courtyards, and bicycle racks.
The center will consist of six buildings ranging from 6,000 to 18,500 square feet, eight buildings ranging from 6,000 to 10,000 square feet, one 23,000-square foot building, and three buildings ranging from 10,000 square feet to 23,000 square feet.
The Chino Hills Planning Commission will review the application from HG Fenton Company of San Diego at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 in council chambers, 14000 City Center Drive.
The applicant has changed the previously approved site plan known as the Heritage Professional Center to develop the business park to be called “Bizpark” and is proposing a zone change from general commercial to specific plan.
The project will be located on Pomona Rincon Road, east of Chino Hills High School, and directly south of the existing Rincon commercial center, where the two hotels are located. The architecture will be contemporary in style with rooflines of variations in height at several elevations for visual appeal, according to a city staff report, with two-tone accent colors and painted metal canopies, and painted metal cornice caps on tower features.
