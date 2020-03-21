Sand and sandbags are available to Chino Valley residents at five Chino Valley Fire District stations.
“Sandbags can act as a barrier to divert moving water around buildings during flooding caused by heavy rain,” fire officials said.
In Chino, sandbags are available at Station 61, 5078 Schaefer Ave.; Station 63 at 7550 Kimball Ave.; and Station 67 at 5980 Riverside Drive. In Chino Hills, residents can visit Station 62 at 5551 Butterfield Ranch Road or Station 64 at 16231 Canon Lane.
Residents should bring their own shovel and be prepared to fill the sandbags themselves.
There is no cost and residents are limited 25 bags, fire officials said.
Information: Chino Valley Fire District at 902-5260.
