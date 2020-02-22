Qualified members of the public are invited to apply to fill a vacant seat on San Bernardino County’s Board of Retirement.
The board’s primary role is to have the sole and exclusive fiduciary responsibility over the assets of the retirement system and to administer the system to assure prompt delivery of benefits and related services to the participants and their beneficiaries.
There is one vacancy on the nine-member board, with a term expiring Dec. 31, 2022. The County Board of Supervisors appoints the members.
Among the qualifications of a board member are:
A minimum of a bachelor’s or equivalent degree in economics, business/public administration, finance, accounting or other closely related field.
A minimum of two years of recent experience performing budget/financial analysis or managing financial investments in a public agency or private institution.
Advanced communication skills.
A demonstrated ability to work well with a board, commission, committee or other deliberative body.
Resumes must be submitted before 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 to ExecRecruit@hr.sbscounty.gov or at: San Bernardino County Human Resources Department, 157 West Fifth St., First Floor, San Bernardino, CA/ 92415-0440, Attention Silvia Zayas. Information: https://www.sbcera.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.