Brothers Dylan Larson, 11 and Dean Larson, 7, set up an old-fashioned lemonade stand in their Chino Hills neighborhood at the corner of Linden and Willow lanes on Sept. 11. The Wickman Elementary students added inventory to their lemonade with candy bars, chips, candy, cookies, and even comics at two pages for $1. The boys plan to return for more business.

