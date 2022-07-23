Pine Avenue, between West Preserve Loop and Homecoming Drive, will be reduced to one lane in both directions from Monday, July 25 until spring 2023 for improvements associated with the development of the Town Center at The Preserve.
The road will be widened to five lanes and two new traffic signals will be installed. Underground utilities and center medians will be constructed.
Access to East Preserve Loop, south of Pine Avenue, will be closed for the duration of the project. Preserve residents can use Kimball Avenue as an alternate route.
Reader boards will be posted displaying alternate routes. Traffic signals on Pine and surrounding areas will be monitored and timed to expedite traffic, according to a road closure announcement from the city.
The Chino Police Department will have an increased presence to help with traffic control and to ensure trucks are diverted to Merrill Avenue, according to the announcement.
During the week of Aug. 15, Kimball will be reduced to one lane in each direction to repair the street.
