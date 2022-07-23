Pine Avenue, between West Preserve Loop and Homecoming Drive, will be reduced to one lane in both directions from Monday, July 25 until spring 2023 for improvements associated with the development of the Town Center at The Preserve.

The road will be widened to five lanes and two new traffic signals will be installed. Underground utilities and center medians will be constructed.

