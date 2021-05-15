Chino Hills High senior Rachel Tong has always been interested in math.
She said she pushed herself to achieve at higher levels at Townsend Junior High and in high school.
“I think math is more than following steps,” she said. “The key to math is critical thinking, to look at a problem in a different way and come up with a way to solve it. Once people begin to grasp this way of thinking math becomes really fun.”
Rachel said she did not receive information from school about outside math resources that were available to her, so she took it upon herself to find those opportunities.
In her sophomore year, she was disappointed to find out too late about a math competition that she did not have enough time to prepare for.
This experience led her to start Numerous Priceless Opportunities, which aligns student math tutors from Chino Hills High with junior high students looking for math resources.
Rachel said this semester, approximately 12 volunteers provided 180 hours of free one-on-one tutoring.
The program was started at Townsend Junior High and last year, Magnolia and Ramona junior highs were added.
Instruction has been virtual this year because of the coronavirus.
For competition mentoring, the high school students created lesson plans to guide the younger students through high-level thinking problems during weekly meetings held online.
Townsend math teacher and club advisor Mary Beth Gibbons said students who prepare for the competitions are usually taking math honors classes.
The Mathcounts middle school competition requires students to test to qualify, she added. Several students from Townsend, Magnolia and Ramona competed this year.
Ms. Gibbons said, “I can’t say enough about how the high school student mentors prepared the junior high students for the competition. It was great to see the older students mentoring the younger students.”
Rachel and Chino Hills High students Linda She, Helen Yang, Jenny Song and Jessica Pinto, are program leaders.
Rachel has recently applied for non-profit status for Numerous Priceless Opportunities.
“We will definitely be expanding and giving resources to more and more students,” she said.
While attending Cornell University next year, Rachel wants to make the program available to more students.
“For anyone who wants to learn, I think they should be provided with the opportunities. I really wish I had found resources earlier,” she said.
Next year, Jessica Pinto will coordinate the program for the Chino Valley schools.
Information: npomath.com and email info@npomath.com.
