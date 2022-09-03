The volunteer-sponsored Chino Valley Released Time Christian Education program will begin its 25th year at the school district’s elementary schools.
Registration is open for the Bible-based program that will begin the week of Oct. 31 at all 22 elementary schools in the Chino Valley Unified School District.
The program, which emphasizes character development with Biblical principles, uses mobile classrooms that are parked in front of or near campus.
Volunteers meet the students and walk them to the bus for class study. Children are not driven in the bus.
The seven-month program, which meets one hour per week during classroom time, is for third to sixth graders.
The program is free and requires parental enrollment.
Released Time is allowed under the California State Education Code and authorized by a school board policy.
Program director Gail Blake-Smith said parents should not contact the schools for additional information because Released Time is a volunteer program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.