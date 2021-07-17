Train, semitruck collide on Yorba Avenue in Chino
A semitruck driver escaped injury Thursday morning in a collision with a Union Pacific train in the 13800 block of Yorba Avenue, between Schaefer and Edison avenues in Chino. The trailer lost a tire and had two rims damaged (shown on left side of photo) in the 10:50 a.m. collision. Yorba was closed between Schaefer and Edison for two hours. The Chino Police Department is conducting an investigation. 

