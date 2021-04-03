Students, parents, and educators in San Bernardino County can once again enjoy the tradition of an in-person graduation this year.
The new standards also apply to the reopening of amusement parks, live concerts and sporting events, announced county officials Thursday night.
Outdoor venues including sports stadiums and amusement parks may open to 15 percent capacity outdoors and indoors with time limits.
Graduation ceremonies, sporting events and concerts will be permitted in venues that meet certain criteria:
•The venue must be a permanent facility focused around a stage round, field court, or other central area designed primarily for viewing entertainment or athletics.
•The facility must be open to the sky or have at least 50 percent of the total perimeter open where no walls, doors, windows, or other barriers that can restrict air flow, whether open or closed.
•Seat assignments must be marked with at least six feet of distance.
•There must be permanent or added barriers to create 12 feet of space between the audience and the stage.
Districts and schools are encouraged to send students their diplomas, caps and gowns prior to the ceremony so they can arrive dressed and with diplomas in hand.
“This is great news for anyone longing to see their child graduate from school, or just get outside and enjoy a concert or watch a ball game,” said Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman.
