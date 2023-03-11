St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church at 14085 Peyton Drive in Chino Hills will present speakers during the next three Wednesdays of Lent who will help Catholics and all denominations deepen their faith.
The community is invited. Sessions will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fellowship begins at 6:30 p.m., with the presentation starting at 7 p.m., followed by a question-and-answer period.
On Wednesday, March 15, Fr. Joseph Pilotin will speak on “Healing in the Sacrament of Reconciliation.” He will discuss the Sacrament of Reconciliation and the grace and healing that can be received through confession.
On Wednesday, March 22, nationally known speaker and Catholic lay evangelist Jesse Romero of Arizona will speak on “A Clean Heart Through Eucharistic Healing.” He will talk about the Holy Eucharist as the source and summit of the Christian life and how Jesus is present in the sacrament.
On Wednesday, March 29, Deacon Tony Moralez and Ignite Ministry leader Andy Lujan will discuss “Healing Hearts” and share their personal experiences of healing and how to recognize the healing power of God.
The Lenten speaker series was arranged through the efforts of the Ignite Evangelization Team of St. Paul the Apostle.
