Middle school students learn life lessons

Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa speaks to students in the Early Risers Leadership Program at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino. 

 Chick-Fil-A Chino Hills photo

The Early Risers Leadership Program, affiliated with Chick-Fil-A Chino Hills, was held from 8 a.m. to noon on July 20 at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino.

The program teachers young leaders in seventh and eighth grade to accept responsibility, respond with courage, have a hunger for wisdom, and think of others first, according to Noelle Manning of Chick-fil-A. 

