Middle school students learn life lessons

The Early Risers Leadership Program, affiliated with Chick-Fil-A Chino Hills, was held from 8 a.m. to noon on July 20 at the Neighborhood Activity Center in Chino.
The program teachers young leaders in seventh and eighth grade to accept responsibility, respond with courage, have a hunger for wisdom, and think of others first, according to Noelle Manning of Chick-fil-A.
The students were given input on how to navigate high school.
The restaurant publicized the program on its social media accounts to Chino Valley youth who attend the local middle schools.
Mayor Eunice Ulloa, guest speaker, encouraged the students to be kind and look for opportunities to grow.
More than 300 middle school students in the Chino Valley have gone through the program, said Ms. Manning.
This group was the largest yet, with 50 signing up and 31 accepted, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.