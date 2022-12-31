Parkside Village Community residents face parking issues

Permit parking could be applied within the Parkside Village Community, on the 4700 block of Doheny Drive, if approved by the Chino City Council at a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The Chino City Council unanimously voted Dec. 6 to set a public hearing to discuss concerns regarding excessive parking from non-residents at the entrance of the Parkside Village Community, east of Yorba Avenue between Riverside Drive and Chino Avenue.

