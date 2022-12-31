Parkside Village Community residents face parking issues

Permit parking could be applied within the Parkside Village Community, on the 4700 block of Doheny Drive, if approved by the Chino City Council at a public hearing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The Chino City Council unanimously voted Dec. 6 to set a public hearing to discuss concerns regarding excessive parking from non-residents at the entrance of the Parkside Village Community, east of Yorba Avenue between Riverside Drive and Chino Avenue.
Permit parking is likely to resolve the issue, according to the staff report. Transportation Manager Dennis Ralls said the overflow parking tends to come from residents of apartment complexes south of the community.
Permit parking has been used to address school related parking issues, but this would be the first time permit parking is used to restrict parking in a neighborhood, Mr. Ralls said.
“I think this is opening up a can of worms,” Councilman Marc Lucio said. “If we do this for this community, we’re going to be asked to do the same thing for other communities.”
Councilwoman Karen Comstock said she sympathized with the Parkside Village residents.
“This community has been trying to have ample parking for a very long time,” she said. “I don’t think it would hurt us in the future to look and determine whether permit parking is appropriate.”
Staff has attempted to increase parking on Yorba Avenue by removing unnecessary parking restrictions, but the issue remains, Mr. Ralls said.
Over the last several months, staff met with Parkside Village Community residents and homeowners’ association (HOA) members. The HOA has approved a vote of its residents to proceed with permit parking within the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.