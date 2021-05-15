A community discussion on homelessness was held at the Chino police station April 22 with a panel of service providers from the City of Chino, Chino police, Chino Valley school district’s HOPE program and outreach workers from the non-profit organization SWAG, which stands for Social Work In Action Group.
Chino community services director Linda Reich said the city has an outreach team, case managers and a vast network of resources to provide services for anyone who is unsheltered.
Ms. Reich said homelessness in Chino has changed in the past 30 years since the city started providing services. She said the unsheltered population used to be “invisible.”
“Five years ago, we started to see unsheltered people living on the streets and that’s when the police department and SWAG came in to find resources that people need,” Ms. Reich said.
The Chino police have a Quality-of-Life team in partnership SWAG.
The goal is to develop personal relationships with individuals to learn their needs and connect them to resources. During a question-and-answer session, a disabled woman named Bernice said she has been homeless for the last several years because of a physical disability and medical services are not available for her.
She said she is not addicted to drugs or alcohol and is not mentally ill.
Bernice, 43, sits most days in her walker parked on the sidewalk on Philadelphia Street near Central Avenue.
The Chino police and SWAG workers say she has declined multiple offers of housing and advocacy services for medical treatment.
Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons told the city council on May 5 that SWAG worked with Bernice for several hours after the forum, and also called her son who lives in San Bernardino, but they could not convince her to accept housing.
Chief Simmons said the outreach team will continue to offer services to Bernice.
A video of the forum is available for viewing on YouTube Chino 3 TV, The Homeless Forum 2021.
