Employees who work for the Chino Valley School District and the City of Chino earning less than $15 per hour will get a raise to comply with the new minimum wage of $15 per hour that will go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
The California Labor Code requires an annual increase to the minimum wage through 2022 for employers with more than 26 employees. The school board approved the increase on Oct. 21 for the following positions: playground supervisor, central kitchen assistant I, nutrition services assistant I and II, nutrition services roving assistant substitute, AVID tutor, and Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act student.
On Tuesday, the Chino City Council increased the wages for the following part-time positions: community services leader, equipment mechanic aide, maintenance worker trainee, cable TV associate, and student intern.
The employees will see the increase to $15 per hour on their first paycheck in January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.