Overturned semi
Champion photo by Josh Thompson

A semi truck loaded with beer overturned Wednesday afternoon while entering the northbound 71 Freeway at Grand Avenue in Chino. The driver was not hurt and told investigators the pallets of beer inside may have shifted, causing the trailer and semi to overturn. No lanes were blocked. There was damage to the 71 Freeway sign and a “Metering When Flashing” light. The crash was reported at 1:58 pm.

