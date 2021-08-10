A 33-year-old Chino Hills man was arrested Monday on suspicion of sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend during a party two years ago, the Chino Police Department reported.
Pierce Jesse Mayoral was taken into custody at 4 p.m. at his home in the 15800 block of High Knoll Road in Chino Hills.
He is being held on $10 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
“A bail enhancement was sought and authorized by a judge due to the severity of the crimes and Mayoral’s criminal history,” Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez said.
A woman walked into the Chino Police Department at 5450 Walnut Ave. at 3:43 p.m. July 23 to report a she had been sexually assaulted in 2019, the sergeant said.
Officers were told by the woman the incident took place at a party, and that the suspect was her ex-boyfriend.
Detectives interviewed the suspect at his home, and took him into custody without incident.
Jail records show Mr. Mayoral is being held on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon causing great bodily injury, rape by fear or force, spousal abuse and sexual penetration with force.
Mr. Mayoral is scheduled to appear in West Valley Superior Court on Wednesday, according to county court records.
Anyone with information is asked to call Chino Police at (909) 628-1234 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463,
