Wind gusts up to 80 mph were reported in the Chino Valley Monday morning and afternoon, knocking down trees and power lines, and causing damage to canopies at several outdoor dining areas and at the fitness area at the YMCA facility at Ayala Park in Chino.
One home, built in 1934 on Phillips Boulevard, east of Ramona Avenue in the unincorporated area of Chino, was heavily damaged when a tree believed to be 250 years old toppled into the living area. The home is owned by Kay Hallmark.
The tree was removed by Wednesday and the home was red-tagged.
A wooden pole planted on the southeast corner of 10th Street and Park Place, south of Chino High School and north of Riverside Drive, snapped and was teetering for a couple hours over 10th Street until it could be replaced.
Several large trees blocked streets on Oaks Avenue at Notre Dame Avenue and along Eucalyptus Avenue near Chino Chaffey College.
A large canopy covering the fitness area at the Chino Valley YMCA at 6556 Edison Ave. was damaged and could cost a couple thousand dollars to replace, said Director Brian Rachilles. "It couldn't hold up to the winds," he said. "We had moved because we couldn't operate indoors. We had some of our gym equipment out here. The equipment just fell over, we'll be fine on that." The group and exercise areas re-opened to its members Wednesday,
Dirt and debris went into the facility's pool, and it was closed until Friday.
