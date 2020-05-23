San Bernardino County has announced its schedule for free COVID-19 (coronavirus) drive-through testing in the coming week.
No health insurance is required to participate. Testing is no open to any residents, regardless of showing any symptoms of coronavirus.
Persons who develop any of the following emergency warning signs for coronavirus, should seek emergency medical attention immediately: trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, or inability to arouse, bluish lips or face.
Additional testing will be announced through the county’s Facebook page or at http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/ as the test dates are confirmed.
Single testing dates have been filling fast, so early registration for an appointment is strongly recommended.
Drive-through tests, offered 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only, with details to be announced at http://sbcovid19.com/community-drive-through-events/ are:
●Tuesday, May 26, Upland Memorial Park, between Campus and Grove avenues on Foothill Boulevard, Upland
●Wednesday, May 27, Civic Center Park, 14999 Dale Evans Parkway, Apple Valley
●Friday, May 29, Montclair Place, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair
●Monday, June 1, Arroyo Valley High, 1881 W. Base Line St., San Bernardino
●Wednesday, June 3, Barstow Sports Park, 2800 Mayor Katy Parkway, Barstow
●Friday, June 5, Montclair Place, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair
●Monday, June 8, Arroyo Valley High, 1881 W. Base Line St., San Bernardino
●Friday, June 12, Montclair Place, 5060 E. Montclair Plaza Lane, Montclair
Daily testing
Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC), 400 N. Pepper Ave., Colton, drive-through testing by appointment only, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments may be made for this site by calling (855) 422-8029.
SAC Health System, 250 S. G St., San Bernardino, drive-through testing by appointment only for Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) members only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Appointments for this site may be made by calling 771-2911 to speak to a health provider to determine testing needs.
San Bernardino County Health Centers are offering daily testing by appointment only from 1 to 5 p.m. to “underserved and vulnerable populations.” For qualifications and to make an appointment, visit http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/programs/clinics/patient-access-referral/. The sites are:
Ontario Health Center, 150 E. Holt Blvd., Ontario; San Bernardino Health Center, 606 E. Mill St., San Bernardino; Hesperia Health Center, 16453 Bear Valley Road, Hesperia; and Adelanto Health Center, 11336 Bartlett Ave., suite 11, Adelanto.
State testing locations
●Daily through May 30, Victor Valley College, 71 Mojave Fish Hatchery Road, Victorville
●Monday to Friday through May 29, Victorville Activities Center, 15075 Hesperia Road, Victorville
●Monday to Friday through May 29, Adelanto Stadium, 12000 Stadium Way, Adelanto
All state events are scheduled 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment only.
Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call (888) 634-1123.
County Public Health is also conducting testing at select nursing facilities for at-risk seniors living at those facilities.
