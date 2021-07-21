A 44-year-old Chino man suspected of shooting his older disabled brother on July 9 is facing multiple charges, including assault with a firearm and illegally possessing assault weapons, and is being held on $185,000 bail in a San Bernardino County jail facility.
John David Leyva is also facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and a felon prohibited from owning firearms or ammunition, according to jail records.
Family members, and the unidentified victim, waited six days to report the shooting that took place in the backyard of their home in the 5800 block of Walnut Avenue, said Chino Police Sgt. Jesus Jacquez.
They walked into the Chino Police Department to report the suspect’s older brother had been shot with bullet that entered and exited the victim’s body, the sergeant said.
At least one shot was fired from the backyard to inside the home.
“They sought medical treatment on their own,” Sgt. Jacquez said. “We don’t have any information on why the family did not call police, or why the doctor or hospital did not call police.”
Officers tracked the suspect to Tronkeel and 17th streets in the early-morning hours of July 16. The suspect was arrested without incident and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga.
Jail records show Mr. Leyva is expected to appear in a West Valley Superior Court room on Thursday, July 22.
The Chino Police Department’s SWAT team and criminal investigations bureau served a search warrant on the Walnut Avenue home, finding firearms, partially assembled firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition, Sgt. Jacquez said.
Among the weapons were a .44-calibur Magnum revolver and three rifles.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Police Department at (909) 628-1234 or the WeTip Hotline at (800) 782-7463.
