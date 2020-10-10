Another old but cherished landmark for the Carbon Canyon community will be demolished in Chino Hills to make way for newer, more modern amenities.
Work has begun on the $36,000 demolition project for the former Party House Liquor Store #2 in Sleepy Hollow, at 1084 Carbon Canyon Road, in the switchbacks.
The historic store going back for decades as Ichabod’s Restaurant and Country Store in the 1960s, Joe Tatar’s Restaurant, Party House Liquor Store #2 and finally the Canyon Market, was purchased by the City of Chino Hills last year from longtime owner Gus Fedail.
It will be developed as a community gathering place for the Carbon Canyon community.
Mr. Fedail also owned the Canyon Corral Bar and Restaurant, another landmark that was demolished 17 years ago and replaced by CVS at Peyton Drive and Chino Hills Parkway.
Party House Liquor Store #1 is in the 99 Cent Store shopping center.
Residents have been posting old photographs of the store on social media, some showing a store and a gas station, stating they will miss the place that provided them with so many memories.
Children enjoyed the soda fountain and teens enjoyed dances on the cement slab.
The site was also the gathering place for moms who walked their children to the bus stop and stayed around to enjoy coffee before starting their day.
The city owns three acres of land just east of the site consisting of a riparian woodland along Carbon Canyon Creek.
Becko, Inc. has been removing asbestos and lead-based paint and demo work was slated to begin Friday, Oct. 9 and conclude Friday, Oct. 16.
The demolition contract was awarded to the Pomona-based contractor in the amount of $28,750 at the Sept. 8 Chino Hills city council meeting.
Total cost including construction management, inspection, testing, and contingencies is estimated to be $36,000, using general fund money, according to a city manager’s memo.
Nearby residents have been notified with door hangers.
