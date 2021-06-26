The Chino Valley school board June 17 approved annual raises of 1.47 percent, a 1.08 percent one-time payment based on salary, a second one-time payment of $1,254, and health and welfare benefits cap increase to $10,000 for the district’s six highest paid employees.
Superintendent Norm Enfield’s annual base salary will go up to $294,279 July 1, not including heath and insurance benefits.
Supt. Enfield received a satisfactory evaluation that extended his contract by one year to June 30, 2025.
Spokeswoman Andi Johnson said salaries for the five associate and assistant superintendents will be at the top pay tier for their positions as of July 1 based on years of service.
Associate superintendent of business services Sandra Chen and associate superintendent of curriculum Grace Park will each receive an annual salary of $213,076 effective July 1, not including health and insurance benefits.
Leah Fellows, Richard Rideout and Greg Stachura, all assistant superintendents, will each receive a salary of $182,139, effective July 1, not including health and insurance benefits.
