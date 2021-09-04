Residents may have noticed signs and large red arrows routing Costco gas station customers through the parking aisle in a circular pattern to avoid parking lot congestion.
The gas station is located near the Costco at Crossroads Marketplace on Peyton Drive at the 71 Freeway.
Traffic snarls were a daily occurrence because the station allows only one-way travel with an exit into the shopping center.
The City of Chino Hills met with Costco representatives to develop a temporary plan to improve the queuing situation until a new gas station is built at the Sport Chalet site at the northern end of Crossroads Marketplace.
Costco has assigned traffic control persons to help direct vehicle movement to and from the gas station that has three islands and 12 pumps.
The store has been attempting to relocate the gas station since 2017 but was turned down by Lowe’s improvement store when it requested a relocation to the southwestern portion of the parking lot.
Lowe’s store management opposed the move as being too close to its main entrance.
In 2020, Costco submitted an application to the City of Chino Hills to relocate the gas station to the empty storefront where Sport Chalet operated, expand its store from 137,610-square-feet to 161,973-square-feet, and build a car wash.
Included in the plan is an expansion of the food court and the employee locker room.
An 8,500-square-foot car wash with an equipment room and a queue for approximately 27 cars will be located at the southwestern portion of the parking lot.
The new gas station will have 32 fueling positions. The existing gas station will be decommissioned, and the area will be converted to an additional parking lot for Costco customers.
Environmental reviews have been ongoing. Staff anticipates the project will be ready for a public hearing at the Planning Commission in the fall.
