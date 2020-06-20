Country Springs Elementary principal Tom Mackessy said there may not be a perfect time to retire, but at age 61, he feels this is the right time for him.
The principal said his retirement date was planned several years ago, but after having so much fun at Country Springs, he almost changed his mind.
“I love this district, its employees, parents, and especially the students. Each of the schools I have worked at have a special place in my heart, but it has always been the students who have kept me going,” he said. “They are truly the future and the future is bright.”
Mr. Mackessy worked in education for more than 35 years, including as an administrator in the Chino Valley school district for the last 24.
He had many career highlights, but the focus has always been on students. “Everything I do, I try to have the following priorities: first, what is best for the students, next what is best for the teachers, third, what is best for the parents, and last what is best for me,” he said.
He summed up his philosophy in the words of Rosalie Logan, his first secretary in the Chino Valley school district who said, “People over paper!”
In 1996, he started at Hidden Trails Elementary as a teaching assistant principal when the school calendar was year round. He was principal of Hidden Trails from 1999 to 2000, then in the same position at Glenmeade Elementary for the next five years.
Before his four years at Country Springs Elementary, he worked for 10 years at Chaparral Elementary in Chino Hills, starting when the school opened in 2006.
“Students of diverse backgrounds get along wonderfully there and parents and staff were always great,” he said.
The school exceeded expectations and was twice named a California Distinguished School, he said.
Mr. Mackessy is the past president of CHAMP, or Chino Association of Management Personnel, a local charter of The Association of California School Administrators.
He said in this role, he listened to management employees and spoke on their behalf at school board meetings, and to district decision makers.
Looking towards the future, Mr. Mackessy said he thinks the next few years of distance learning will be difficult, especially for educators, but he believes that everyone will come though the experience stronger.
“As administrators, we try to lend a hand wherever and whenever we can to make sure students and teachers connect and that learning continues,” he said.
If distance learning continued in the new school year, Mr. Mackessy said he would be confident of its success under the leadership of Dr. Enfield and his staff.
He said he was concerned that budget cuts might cause the district to lose momentum gained in the years since the recession, but that he was also optimistic because administrators, teachers, classified staff, and parents want what is best for the kids.
“That’s the only reason we exist,” he said.
Mr. Mackessy said he expects to travel, read and help others in some way, either through a non-profit, a church or a school during retirement.
“I have learned a lot over the years about people and working with others to accomplish goals, so something along those lines may come into play,” he said.
His wife Margot is also retiring this year from the Walnut Unified School District.
The couple has lived in Chino Hills since 1992 and their four sons attended Chino Valley schools.
Their first grandchild is expected to be born soon in Reno, Nevada.
