The City of Chino Hills will replace an old and worn interpretive board that identifies tree species on the Madrugada Trail that runs along the hillside near Canyon Hills Junior High and Rolling Ridge Elementary School north of Grand Avenue. Maintenance and operations manager Sean O’Connor said the support structure damaged by a fallen tree will be repaired. The sign and trees were funded by the “Green Trees for the Golden State Grant” in 2015. The replacement board will be funded by the Rolling Ridge Landscape and Lighting District Operations Budget, he said.
