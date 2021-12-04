The Chino High School 77th Cavalry finished in the top three at the Arcadia Festival of Bands and won the SCSBOA Field Championships in San Diego Nov. 20. In Arcadia, the band broke the score of 95, and in San Diego, captured a gold medal, said director Doug Bowden. This season, Chino High has won four field tournaments and received 20 sweepstakes awards. The band will perform Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Chino Christmas Parade and host its Holiday Concert at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the school’s gymnasium.
