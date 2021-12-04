Chino High School 77th Cavalry

Chino High School 77th Cavalry

 Submitted photo

The Chino High School 77th Cavalry finished in the top three at the Arcadia Festival of Bands and won the SCSBOA Field Championships in San Diego Nov. 20. In Arcadia, the band broke the score of 95, and in San Diego, captured a gold medal, said director Doug Bowden. This season, Chino High has won four field tournaments and received 20 sweepstakes awards. The band will perform Saturday, Dec. 11 at the Chino Christmas Parade and host its Holiday Concert at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 in the school’s gymnasium.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.