Photos with the Bunny April 14
Chino Youth Museum will host Photos with the Bunny event from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $10, or $5 for museum members.
Registration is underway through Saturday, April 9. The Chino Youth Museum is located at 13191 Sixth St., Chino.
Information: chinoyouthmuseum.com or (909) 334-3270.
‘Let It Be’ run-walk May 14
The Let It Be Foundation will host its 16th annual run-walk on Saturday, May 14 at Chino Hills High School, 16150 Pomona Rincon Road.
Cost is $45, or $150 for a family of four.
Virtual participant cost is $25.
Proceeds benefit the Let It Be Foundation, which provides support and services to families of children diagnosed with cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
Information: theletitbefoundation.org.
Senior bowling on Thursdays
Residents ages 50 and up can bowl at 1:45 p.m. Thursdays at Chaparral 300, 4191 Chino Hills Parkway in Chino Hills. There is no weekly commitment. Handicap scoring will take place. Information: (909) 724-9029.
Troop 214 seeks members
Boy Scout Troop 214 in Chino Hills is looking for members. Meetings are held 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at Loving Savior of the Hills, 14816 Peyton Drive.
Information: George Cruz, (909) 326-0726 or email Troop214scoutmaster@gmail.com.
Family Fish Festival June 18
San Bernardino County will host a Family Fish and Wildlife Festival from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18 at Prado Regional Park, 16700 S. Euclid Ave., Chino.
Information on fishing, camping, hiking and recreation in the county will be offered.
Vendor booths, informational workshops, demonstrations and speakers will be at the event and participants can go on interactive nature walks.
Information: parks.sbcoun ty.gov.
