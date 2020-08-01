The Chino City Council held a public hearing on July 21 to levy annual assessments to six zones for landscape and streetlight maintenance in fiscal year 2020-21.
This action allows the City of Chino to recover costs for providing landscaping and street lighting maintenance services estimated to cost approximately $1 million next year.
The districts are mostly in established areas throughout the city.
Services include public lighting such as traffic signals and street lights, landscape and tree trimming, and acquisition of land or improvements for park, recreational and open space.
The city contributes 50 percent of the perimeter cost for the common landscape and lighting areas.
Total revenues from all six districts are $620,756, the city’s 50 percent contribution rate is $445,219 and the city subsidy is $497,637.
A staff report states that total costs are estimated to be $2,502 higher than the previous fiscal year, however total revenue is estimated to be $8,275 more than last year.
District 2002-1 has an annual consumer price index (CPI) escalator that allows the assessment to be adjusted annually.
For 2020, the CPI is 3.03 percent.
Five districts that do not have a built-in escalator are Districts 75-1, 75-2, 76-1, 76-2, and 83-2.
City of Chino public works service manager David McAbee said a Proposition 218 election was not required because the districts are not being assessed above the maximum allowable rates that were set at the time they were formed.
